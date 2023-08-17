Dengue on the rise in Gurugram, 51 cases reported this season

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 16

Gurugram is reeling under the fear of an outbreak of dengue. This has left the Health Department and civic authorities struggling to contain the disease.

While talking to The Tribune, District Surveillance Officer Dr JP Singh confirmed that 51 people in the district are suffering from dengue. Of these, 10 have been admitted to government hospitals, while 19 have been discharged after showing signs of improvement. However, they are still under medication. The rest of the patients are staying at home while undergoing treatment from government and private hospitals, he said.

A health official said so far, a total of 13,44,342 houses had been visited by the rapid fever mass survey team to detect possible mosquito breeding sites.

As many as 74 blood samples were been collected on Wednesday for analysis of dengue. Similarly, 566 blood samples were taken today to check malaria, he said.

Dr JP said as many as 68 notices under Section 214 of the Municipal Byelaws Act, 1973, were issued to house owners at whose premises mosquito larvae were found by the rapid fever mass survey team. So far, a total of 3,886 notices have been issued, he added.

It may be mentioned that poor civic amenities, with waterlogging and heaps of garbage lying on the roadsides and vacant plots, are adding to the worries of the health authorities. Health officials have repeatedly requested the Municipal Corporation and other local bodies to take preventive steps for mosquito breeding in their respective areas.

The health official added that a request had been made to the local bodies to increase fogging activities in vulnerable areas to control the disease. He said dengue cases were being reported from various parts of the city.

Notice issued to 68 house owners We have issued notices to 68 house owners on whose premises mosquito larvae were found by the rapid fever mass survey team. — Dr JP Singh, dist surveillance officer

#dengue #Gurugram