Dengue on the rise in Gurugram

  • Haryana
Waterlogging on a road in South City I of Gurugram.



Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 1

After four cases of dengue were reported in the city, residents of South City 1 have demanded the removal of standing water from the streets. They have expressed concern about the spread of dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases as the area continues to be waterlogged, even after it has stopped raining.

A perennial issue

This is a perennial issue here. Every time there is waterlogging after the rains, the same problem persists. We have sent a complaint to the MCG Commissioner through an e-mail on Monday.

Ashwini Duggal, Secretary of RWA, South City I

Residents of the C block of South City 1 said due to the waterlogging and mud in Lane 4, the residents were not able to move out of their houses. Stagnant water has led to the spread of dengue and chikungunya.

“There has been no rain for the past five days and the standing water has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Cases of dengue and chikungunya are on the rise. Four cases of dengue have been reported in the past two days, which includes a woman, a resident of G-76, and a cook working in G-32. We are concerned and have written to the authorities but no steps have been taken yet”, said Yash Suneja, a resident.

Another resident, Deepak Sharma, said the water level was receding but the mud and debris had become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

“The residents have even written to the RWA but all in vain. The MCG depends on their contractor who does not bother to even visit the spot. It seems like they are waiting for the disease to spread here”, added Deepak Sharma.

Despite several attempts the officials of the MCG were unavailable for comment.

