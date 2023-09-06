Dengue outbreak : MC starts ward-wise fogging in twin cities Yamunanagar and Jagadhri

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, September 5

After the outbreak of dengue, the Municipal Corporation of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri has started ward-wise fogging in the twin cities and villages falling under the MC area.

Mayor Madan Chauhan said that till Sunday, the MC had been carrying out fogging in dengue-affected areas, but now it would be done in every colony of the 22 wards in three phases till October 13. “The MC has prepared a schedule, according to which fogging will be done in two wards every day,” he added.

The wards have been divided into two zones — Zone I includes ward No. 1 to 11 while Zone II includes wards No. 12 to 22.

According to information, the civic body started ward-wise fogging on Monday and covered wards 1 and 12 on the first day. Fogging was done in wards 2 and 13 on the second day.

On the instructions of the mayor and Municipal Commissioner Ayush Sinha, a team headed by Chief Sanitary Inspector (CSI) Harjit Singh is carrying out fogging in Zone I while another team, headed by CSI Sunil Dutt, is covering areas in Zone II. As per the available information, each team has one big and four small fogging machines.

As per a bulletin issued by Dr Sushila Saini, Deputy Civil Surgeon (Malaria), 154 dengue cases had been reported in Yamunanagar district till Tuesday. She told mediapersons that all necessary steps were being taken to prevent the spread of dengue, chickengunia and other diseases in the district.

“While the MC is carrying out fogging in colonies and villages falling under its area, in rural areas, it is being done by gram panchayats,” said Dr Saini.

#dengue #Yamunanagar