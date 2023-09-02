Dengue spreads its tentacles in Kaithal, 42 cases reported so far

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Kaithal, September 1

Dengue cases continue to rise in Kaithal district as three fresh cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 42 in the current season. The number of cses can be high as these are only reported cases, while several patients are undergoing treatment at private hospitals, claimed sources in the department.

Ten gambusia fish hatcheries developed Ten gambusia fish hatcheries have been developed in the district and the fish have already been released in all water bodies to kill the larvae in the ponds.

However, the cases are less in comparison to last year when the district had recorded 116 cases in 2022. The highest number of 1,212 cases were reported in 2021, while 114 cases in 2020, six cases in 2019, 31 cases in 2018, 157 cases in 2017, and 421 in 2016, said the data of the Health Department.

The department has deployed 10 domestic breed checkers to check the breeding of aedes mosquito. Besides urban areas, in all 279 villages of Kaithal, health teams comprising ANM, MPHW (male), and ASHA workers in each village are supervising the anti-larvae activities. They are also making people aware of the breeding of larvae and methods of eradication, said Dr Neeraj Mangla, Deputy Civil Surgeon, vector-borne disease, Kaithal.

A dengue isolation ward with 10 beds has been set up at the district Civil Hospital, while four beds each at six CHCs, including Ghula, Kalayat, Rajound, Puundri, Kaul, and Siwan, have been set up, Dr Mangla added.

Team members have been checking coolers, rear tray of the fridge, old discarded tyres, rooftops, flower pots, and other possible places where fresh water can be accumulated, he added. So far, the team members have found larvae at 1,351 places and notices have been issued to them.

The state government has given Rs 22,000 help to severe dengue patients by providing single donor platelets (SDP). “In case of emergency, if platelets are not available at government hospitals, platelets will be provided to the patients by procuring them from a private blood bank. The cost will be borne by the Health Department,” said Dr Mangla.

Dr Renu Chawla, Civil Surgeon, Kaithal, said the health teams had been educating the young population at schools and colleges about the prevention measures of dengue.

