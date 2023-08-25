Dengue stings, 140 cases in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, August 24

The number of dengue cases is rising in Rohtak, with 140 cases reported from the district till date. As per official data, one case of dengue was reported from the district in June and 18 in July, while 121 cases have been reported in August.

Precautions you need to take Dos Keep overhead water tanks properly covered. Drain out water from coolers and scrub these dry once a week

In case of fever, get blood examined at the earliest. Wear full-sleeved clothes. Don’ts Allow water to collect in and around house

Hoard discarded containers, tyres, pitchers and pots on rooftop

Stagnant water on vacant plots and other chunks of unused land in different parts of Rohtak provides a breeding ground to mosquitoes spreading dengue and other diseases.

Residents complain that there is no respite from stagnant rainwater despite repeated requests to the local municipal councillors and government officials concerned. “Water is standing on several empty plots in our neighbourhood, but the local authorities pay no heed to our complaints in this regard,” laments Krishan Malik of Sector 2 in Rohtak.

Symptoms The symptoms of the disease include high grade fever above 102°F, headache, pain in eyes, general body pains, vomiting, skin rashes, which must be monitored for seven to 10 days by medical experts.

Similar complaints were made by residents of Sectors 1, 3, 4, 5, 6 as well as Model Town, Subhash Nagar, Gandhi Camp, Patel Nagar, Chinyot Colony, Shivaji Colony and other localities.

Questioned about the matter, Rohtak Civil Surgeon Dr Anil Birla maintained that the authorities of the local Municipal Corporation and members of panchayats had been asked to ensure the disposal of stagnant water.

“We have told them to spray black (waste) oil on stagnant water in case it is not possible to drain it out so that the mosquitoes cannot breed. The officials of the government departments and institutes have also been asked to appoint nodal officers and ensure that there is no accumulation of water on their premises,” he stated.

The Civil Surgeon said a mass fever survey was also being carried out to detect the cases of dengue in the disease-prone areas. “Anti-larvae activities and fogging operations are being conducted in the urban as well as rural areas to check the prevalence of dengue,” he said, adding that as many as 3,281 notices had been issued to the residents on whose premises mosquito larvae were found.

A worker carries out fogging to check the prevalence of dengue at Rohtak. Tribune photo

The Civil Surgeon said an intensive fogging drive was being carried out as the number of dengue cases had shown a steep rise during the last week. Fogging has been conducted in two villages and several colonies of the city where the prevalence of the disease was detected, he stated. Special wards have been created for dengue patients at the local Civil Hospital as well as all Community Health Centres (CHCs) in the district, he added.

Rohtak Senior Deputy Mayor Raj Kamal Sehgal said fogging operations had been carried out in three wards so far and the drive would be intensified. “We may rope in voluntary social organisations for fogging if so required,” he stated.

Asked whether any survey had been carried out to assess the waterlogged areas, Sehgal said no such survey was conducted, but the municipal councillors of the ward concerned had been entrusted with the task of identifying such pockets and taking remedial measures.

