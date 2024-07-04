Dengue surfaces in Kurukshetra, Health Dept intensifies checking

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, July 3

With dengue cases surfacing in the district, the Health Department has intensified its inspection and asked residents to take measures to keep the disease at bay.

As two cases have already been reported in the district, the department has started focusing on the hotspots and high-risk areas where a majority of cases were reported in the previous years.

Breaking the previous records, in 2023, the district witnessed 263 cases, which was more than the combined total of 256 dengue cases reported from 2019 to 2022. The district had reported five cases in 2019 and the number of cases increased to 18 in 2020. The figures further increased to 129 in 2021 and then a drop was witnessed with 104 cases in 2022.

The Health Department blames floods, untimely rains and water stagnation on vacant plots for the spike in dengue cases last year. As per the Health Department, 74 notices have been served on the people after dengue larvae were found at their houses during the inspection.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#dengue #Kurukshetra