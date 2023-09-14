Dengue threat looms large in Faridabad district

Faridabad, September 13
The threat of dengue has risen over the past two months in the district. With a total of 62 cases since July 1 this year, the number is almost five times higher than last year. No case was reported till June end this year, said sources in the Health Department.
The average number of new dengue patients has been around three to four per day in the past two months, it is reported. More than 3,500 notices have been issued for the detection of Malaria larvae at different places this year. Blood sample reports of many patients are awaited, it is claimed. Many patients have already recovered and there are several who are under treatment and there are some whose test report is yet to be out.
