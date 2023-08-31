Dengue uptick in initial phase of the season a matter of worry

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, August 30

With nine fresh cases being confirmed till Monday, the number of dengue cases has increased to 51 in the district during the ongoing season so far, while just four cases were reported during the same corresponding period last year.

A rise in cases in the initial phase of the season has become a matter of concern for the health department. The district recently witnessed floods and repeated rains have increased the threat of a further increase in dengue cases, especially in the low-lying areas where waterlogged vacant plots and grounds may turn into a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

As per the department, a majority of cases have been reported from rural areas of Naraingarh and Shahzadpur blocks. Over 1,900 notices have been issued to people after dengue larvae were found in their houses during inspections in Ambala.

District epidemiologist, Dr Sunil Hari, said, “The situation is under control and no death due to the disease has been reported. So far, no hotspots have been observed and the cases were reported from scattered locations. A close watch is being kept in high-risk areas, including Naraingarh, Shahzadpur, Baldev Nagar, Manmohan Nagar, Tangri area, Nahan House, Kala Amb and other densely populated urban areas from where dengue cases are generally reported. Camps are being held in these areas and people are being screened and educated about the measures to be taken to prevent the disease.”

Dr Kuldeep Singh, the Ambala Civil Surgeon, stated that, “It is a matter of concern that this year, dengue cases have been reported early. About 150 tests are being run daily. Over 50 cases have been reported so far, but hidden cases, in which people take medicines on their own and don’t go for tests, are a major concern. In case of symptoms, people must go for a dengue test. Infected people should use mosquito repellent, and treated bed-nets to prevent the spread of infection. Cases similar to chikungunya are also being reported.”

“Community participation is very important to prevent the spread of the disease. People should not allow water to stagnate in their surroundings. They are being asked to spill used oil on accumulated water or spray anti-larvae medicines,” he added.

384 cases in same time frame last year

The district recorded 552 and 582 cases, respectively, in 2015 and 2016. A decline was witnessed over the next two years, with the district witnessing 328 and 110 cases in 2017 and 2018, respectively. In 2019, 124 cases were reported, and the cases dropped to 42 in 2020, but in 2021, the district reported 686 cases. The cases dropped to 384 in 2022.

