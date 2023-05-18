Denied crop relief, farmers lock bank branch in Rohtak village

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 17

Residents of Behalba village in Rohtak district locked the local branch of Rohtak Central Cooperative Bank in protest against the non-disbursement of crop insurance compensation. A police team reached the spot and pacified the protesting village residents.

Former sarpanch Manoj Ahlawat said several local farmers, whose crops were insured under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), had sought compensation for damaged crops in 2016-17. An amount of nearly Rs 1.40 crore was received by the bank in 2017, but it was not disbursed.

“The bank authorities had started giving compensation to the affected farmers after several years, but it was again stopped recently. Hence, the farmers were enraged,” he said. SHO Ramesh Kumar said the villagers were pacified and the bank branch was reopened.