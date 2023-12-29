Dense fog adding to commuters’ woes in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, December 28

The city’s minimum temperature rose to 10 degrees today, but it was engulfed in thick fog with visibility reducing to almost zero for an entire day.

The fog coupled with smog left the millennium city virtually crawling and people gasping for breath for the whole day. Though Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage 3 has been implemented but construction activities still continue unchecked, which is adding to woes of the people.

The situation was even worse on highways like Gurugram-Jaipur Expressway and KMP, where the commuters struggle to manoeuvre their way. After the plight of Gurugram expressway was highlighted, people raised the issue of KMP not being fog ready, and also deadly for the commuters. Various road safety groups have written to the state transport authorities to step up amenities and safety infrastructure on KMP Expressway, which is notorious for its alarming frequency of fatal accidents. Lack of proper lighting, reflectors and cat eyes, in addition to the absence of designated rest areas, rampant theft of crash barriers, and the unchecked parking of trucks on the roadside have been identified as key contributors to the escalating danger on the expressway.

According to Haryana State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), traffic has almost trebled after the farmer protests blocked the Delhi border and the expressway emerged as the only alternative. On an average, eight to ten fatal crashes occur every month on the 135km expressway and the key reasons are the illegal parking of heavy vehicles on the sides of the expressway, lack of proper lighting and over-speeding.

According to HSIIDC estimates, majority of the traffic comprises long-haul truckers and commuters covering substantial distances, exacerbated by the lack of rest areas and basic amenities. “Despite a speed limit of 120 kmph, reckless speeding, especially by heavy commercial and high-speed private vehicles, drastically reduces survival chances in accidents,” said an HSIIDC official. However, the commuters have demanded a survey of the highway and stressed the urgent need for safety measures, including rumble strips, streetlights, speed-detection cameras, and reflectors.

