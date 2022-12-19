Dense fog results in vehicle pile-up on NH near Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 18

Several vehicles, including roadways buses, trucks, tractor-trailers and cars, collided with each other due to dense fog at different locations on the national highway near Karnal on Sunday morning.

Twelve persons reportedly suffered injuries in the accidents. Sources said the mishaps took place near Kutail village and Madhuban on the national highway.

Police personnel, with the help of cranes, were spotted clearing the highway to streamline vehicular movement. The piling up of vehicles hit traffic on the national highway.

A commuter, whose car got badly damaged in the accident, said he was driving very slow due to the dense fog, but a speeding truck hit his vehicle from the rear side.

SHO Madhuban Police Station Tarsem Chand, said, “There was dense fog in the morning, and at around 5.30 am, a truck overturned on the highway in which the driver suffered injuries. Around 7.30 am, around 10 to 12 vehicles piled up there due to the fog. Several vehicles got badly damaged and the highway was cleared with the help of cranes.”

