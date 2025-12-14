DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Dense fog triggers massive vehicle pile-up in Rohtak; 2 dead, 24 injured

Dense fog triggers massive vehicle pile-up in Rohtak; 2 dead, 24 injured

Vehicular traffic remained disrupted for over two hours following the accident on National Highway-152 D near Kharkara village under Meham sub-division

article_Author
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 05:51 PM Dec 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Police authorities have urged drivers to exercise caution and drive slowly during foggy weather conditions.
Advertisement

Low visibility caused by the season’s first dense fog led to a massive pile-up of over 30 vehicles on National Highway-152 D near Kharkara village under Meham sub-division on Sunday morning, causing chaos on the route.

Advertisement

Vehicular traffic remained disrupted for over two hours following the accident. Residents of Kharkhara village and the Meham police rushed to the scene, calling Dial 112 vehicles to transport the injured to government hospitals in Meham and PGIMS, Rohtak.

Advertisement

The villagers helped rescue several people trapped in the damaged vehicles, transporting them to hospitals in their private vehicles. “The mishap occurred around 8 am. We immediately informed the police and the toll plaza staff. Since no ambulance was available at that time, the injured were taken to the hospital in police jeeps and private vehicles,” said a local resident.

Advertisement

Two of the injured, Ashish (30) of Charkhi Dadri and Sohan Lal (35) of Jind, succumbed to their injuries while 24 other injured, including women and children, are undergoing treatment at PGIMS-Rohtak and other hospitals.

“Ashish was traveling in his car when it collided with a truck from behind due to low visibility. The impact was so severe that his car was badly damaged, and several vehicles behind also collided with one another, creating a chain reaction typical of fog-related accidents,” said sources at the police department.

Advertisement

Subhash, SHO of Meham Police Station, confirmed that two persons died and over 24 were injured in the collision. “A case has been registered against an unknown truck driver on the complaint of Ashish’s parents in this respect,” he added.

The police authorities have urged drivers to exercise caution and drive slowly during foggy weather conditions.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts