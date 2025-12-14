Dense fog triggers massive vehicle pile-up in Rohtak; 2 dead, 24 injured

Low visibility caused by the season’s first dense fog led to a massive pile-up of over 30 vehicles on National Highway-152 D near Kharkara village under Meham sub-division on Sunday morning, causing chaos on the route.

Advertisement

Vehicular traffic remained disrupted for over two hours following the accident. Residents of Kharkhara village and the Meham police rushed to the scene, calling Dial 112 vehicles to transport the injured to government hospitals in Meham and PGIMS, Rohtak.

Advertisement

The villagers helped rescue several people trapped in the damaged vehicles, transporting them to hospitals in their private vehicles. “The mishap occurred around 8 am. We immediately informed the police and the toll plaza staff. Since no ambulance was available at that time, the injured were taken to the hospital in police jeeps and private vehicles,” said a local resident.

Advertisement

Two of the injured, Ashish (30) of Charkhi Dadri and Sohan Lal (35) of Jind, succumbed to their injuries while 24 other injured, including women and children, are undergoing treatment at PGIMS-Rohtak and other hospitals.

“Ashish was traveling in his car when it collided with a truck from behind due to low visibility. The impact was so severe that his car was badly damaged, and several vehicles behind also collided with one another, creating a chain reaction typical of fog-related accidents,” said sources at the police department.

Advertisement

Subhash, SHO of Meham Police Station, confirmed that two persons died and over 24 were injured in the collision. “A case has been registered against an unknown truck driver on the complaint of Ashish’s parents in this respect,” he added.

The police authorities have urged drivers to exercise caution and drive slowly during foggy weather conditions.