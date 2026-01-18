Dense fog triggers vehicle pile-up on KMP Expressway, 12 injured

Even as the district authorities are focusing on 74 accident-prone points across the district to improve road safety, low visibility due to dense fog led to a pile-up of over 20 vehicles at multiple locations on the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway in the Bahadurgarh area early on Saturday morning.

More than 12 persons were injured in the mishaps and were admitted to nearby hospitals. While the condition of some of the injured is stated to be critical, no fatalities had been reported till the filing of this report.

One major accident was reported between Asaudha and Mandothi villages, where a Scorpio SUV rammed into a tanker from behind, leaving all seven occupants of the vehicle injured. They were immediately shifted to the hospitals. Following the collision, the traffic on the highway was disrupted as several vehicles piled up at the spot.

Sonu, one of the injured, said the vehicles were moving closely behind one another due to low visibility caused by dense fog. “Many vehicles, including mine, were following a Scorpio car when it rammed into a canter. Soon after, several vehicles collided with one another. All occupants of the Scorpio suffered serious injuries,” he added.

Sub-Inspector Naresh Kumar, Traffic Incharge, said nearly 15 road accidents caused by dense fog had been reported in the Bahadurgarh area.

“The mishaps disrupted traffic on the highway. Our teams are clearing the damaged vehicles to restore smooth vehicular movement. Around 10 to 12 persons have been injured,” he added, stating that two police vehicles are patrolling the highway round the clock.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swapnil Ravindra Patil, while chairing a meeting of the Road Safety Committee, issued clear instructions to officers of all departments, stating that preventing road accidents was the administration’s priority. He directed them to prepare a ground-level strategy and take concrete and effective measures to curb road mishaps.

During the meeting, Ankit Kumar Chauksey, DTO and Secretary, Regional Transport Authority, informed that there were 41 locations in the district where road accidents had occurred, while 33 locations were identified as accident-prone.

The DC said all departments concerned should conduct safety audits of the district’s major roads and present their reports at the next meeting so that necessary measures could be implemented in a planned manner.

He further directed that within the next 15 days, separate reports should be prepared for all 41 accident-hit locations and 33 accident-prone spots, detailing the preventive steps that could be taken at each location. He stressed that the administration’s goal should be to achieve zero road accidents, adding that the untimely death of any citizen in a road accident was painful for everyone.

Referring to the winter season, the DC said the visibility reduced due to fog and mist, increasing the responsibility of ensuring compliance with the traffic rules. “Roads must have proper road markings, cat’s eyes, reflectors, signboards and warning indicators,” Patil added.

He said the instructions had already been issued ahead of the fog season and that lighting and safety devices on all major roads must be in place. Any kind of negligence, he warned, would not be tolerated.