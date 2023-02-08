Dentist, 2 others from Faridabad hog limelight

Faridabad: Being married and having a son did not deter Dr Neha Singh (35) from taking the HCS exam as she came out with flying colours in the test in her first attempt. She is among the three candidates from the district who have made it to the HCS executive category.
Despite being mother of a four-year-old child, she took up the challenge and proved that dedication and perseverance were the key to success.
Preeti Rawat (28), hailing from Bahbalpur village and Ankush Mangla (23), a resident of Sector 55 here, also cleared the exam from here in their first attempt. While Preeti, daughter of a farmer, is employed as an Assistant Collector in UP, Ankush has been working in the Railways.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Reserve Bank of India raises repo rate by 25 basis points
Reserve Bank projects GDP growth at 6.4 pc for 2023-24
Chinese spy balloons have targeted several countries, including India: Report
US officials have briefed its friends and allies including I...
Parents of student shot dead in US seek help in sending body back to Telangana
Akhil Sai Mahankali, 25, from Madhira town in Khammam distri...