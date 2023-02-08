Dentist, 2 others from Faridabad hog limelight

Faridabad: Being married and having a son did not deter Dr Neha Singh (35) from taking the HCS exam as she came out with flying colours in the test in her first attempt. She is among the three candidates from the district who have made it to the HCS executive category.

Despite being mother of a four-year-old child, she took up the challenge and proved that dedication and perseverance were the key to success.

Preeti Rawat (28), hailing from Bahbalpur village and Ankush Mangla (23), a resident of Sector 55 here, also cleared the exam from here in their first attempt. While Preeti, daughter of a farmer, is employed as an Assistant Collector in UP, Ankush has been working in the Railways.