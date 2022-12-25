Denying entry to specially abled costs Gurugram club Rs 1 lakh

Tribune News Service

Gurugram,December 24

Haryana Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities has imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on a city-based club, Raasta, for denying entry to a wheelchair bound woman. The incident occurred in February at the club located at Cyber Hub here.

On February 13, the women had highlighted the mistreatment meted out by the Raasta staff on social media.

Although the club’s management had dismissed the employees that were ‘responsible’ for the incident and submitted an unconditional apology, Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities Raj Kumar Makkad observed that the respondents had committed an act which cannot be condoned just because they had tendered their unconditional apology.

Need for welcoming them: Commissioner If persons with disabilities are not welcomed in the hospitality business, none can expect their inclusion in the rest of society. —Raj Kumar Makkad, Commissioner for persons with disabilities, Haryana Staff being sensitised, says management We respect the judgment. The unfortunate event has made us better and we are now taking regular sensitisation training for all our staff. —Rassta management

After going through the submissions made by the club’s management, the court observed, “If persons with disabilities are not welcomed in the hospitality business, then none can expect their inclusion in the rest of the society.”

The (club’s management) will have to deposit the fine in favour of Helen Keller Society for the Visually Impaired, an NGO, within two weeks from the day of the order. If they fail to deposit the fine then criminal action will be initiated against the management.

“We respect the judgement of the Commissioner. We have always maintained the highest standards to ensure our guests always feel welcomed. The unfortunate event has made us better than before and we are now taking sensitisation training for our staff,” Rassta management said.