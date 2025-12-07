DEO inspects Ambala Govt Middle School

District Education Officer (DEO) Sudhir Kalra on Saturday inspected Government Middle School, Nasirpur, and interacted with students to assess their learning and obtain information about functioning of the institution.

As per the information, the DEO visited various classrooms and interacted with the students to assess their learning, understanding and subject knowledge. He also gathered information from the teachers about the educational plans, teaching methods, and the regularity of class operations.

During the inspection, the DEO ensured that the classroom environment was conducive to learning, disciplined and student-centered. He further examined the midday meal being provided to the students in the school.

Kalra said, “An inspection was conducted to obtain information about the education being given to the students and also the environment in the school. To assess the quality of the food, I have tasted ragi parathas and curd served on Saturday and inspected the cleanliness and the condition of the kitchen, and the storage of ingredients. It was good to see that the school also has a nutrition garden in which various seasonal vegetables have been grown and the same are being used in the midday meal. The students were called into the nutrition garden and they were asked about the vegetables being grown there. The students interacted confidently and this demonstrates children’s practical learning and level of participation in the activities.”

“The school has also developed an ‘oxy zone’ where various plants have been grown. The teachers have named this area “oxy zone” to raise environmental awareness among the students,” he added.

Later, the DEO also inspected the sports ground of the school and asked about the sports activities at the school. Kalra said, “Sports are essential for both physical and mental health. Instructions have been given to the teachers to continue maintaining discipline and encourage the students to actively participate in school activities.”