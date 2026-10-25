DEO reviews basic facilities, academic performance at Ambala govt schools

Ambala District Education Officer (DEO) Sudhir Kalra visited government senior secondary schools to review basic facilities and the performance of students in classes 10 and 12.

The DEO visited Government Senior Secondary School, Shahpur, and Government Senior Secondary School, Dukheri, on Saturday. During the visits, Kalra inspected drinking water facilities, toilets, electricity and cleanliness. He also reviewed the mid-day meal arrangements and directed the school heads to ensure a safe, hygienic and student-friendly environment.

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The DEO held discussions with the principals and teachers about their action plans to achieve a 100 per cent pass rate in classes 10 and 12. He emphasised the need to identify students facing learning difficulties, conduct remedial classes, hold regular revision sessions and periodic tests, and analyse students’ performance to address learning gaps.

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The DEO said schools must focus on individual student progress, strengthen classroom teaching, make optimum use of academic time and maintain regular interaction with parents to improve learning outcomes.

He said the objective was not merely to improve pass percentages but also to ensure that every student received the necessary academic support to succeed.

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Referring to the SAFALTA Mission of Vijay Singh Dahiya, Principal Secretary, School Education Department, DEO Kalra called upon the heads of all 155 government high and senior secondary schools in Ambala district to prepare result-oriented action plans in line with the mission.

The DEO said the Principal Secretary, through his directions to the department, had called for reducing the number of schools with a zero per cent pass rate, improving overall results and increasing the number of schools achieving a 100 per cent pass rate.

As examination results are an important indicator of schools’ academic performance, schools have been asked to prepare and implement their own measurable and time-bound action plans. DEOs have been directed to ensure the effective implementation of the mission through regular mentoring, school visits, interactions with heads of schools and teachers, reviews of student-wise progress, timely corrective action and appreciation of good-performing teachers.

The DEOs have also been directed to ensure that schools prepare and implement school-specific improvement plans and regularly review student attendance, assessment results and learning gaps. In addition, schools will provide remedial teaching, mentoring, counselling and examination-oriented practice, while maintaining communication with the parents of students who require additional support.