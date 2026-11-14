DEO Sudhir Kalra reviews basic facilities, exam readiness at PM Shri govt school in Kurukshetra

District Education Officer (DEO) Sudhir Kalra today visited PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School, Devidas Pura, to assess the academic progress and board examination preparations of students of Classes X and XII.

During the visit, he interacted with the principal, teachers and students and enquired about the measures being taken to improve academic performance.

Kalra visited various classrooms and spoke to students to assess their preparation, the syllabus covered and subject-related difficulties. He also inspected the premises where classes are currently being held in verandahs. The principal informed him that 14 rooms had been declared unsafe and subsequently demolished.

The DEO examined the school’s result registers and reviewed subject-wise performance. He also compared the results of the previous academic session with those of the current half-yearly examinations. He directed the staff to pay special attention to students and subjects falling in the red zone.

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Kalra said teachers had informed him that remedial classes had been started after identifying academically weak students. The school was also organising parent-teacher meetings (PTMs) to keep parents informed about their children’s academic performance and encourage them to provide a supportive learning environment at home.

“We must not remain satisfied with impressive overall result figures. Our real responsibility is to ensure that every single child succeeds,” he said.

He directed teachers to monitor each student’s progress individually, devote additional time to those requiring academic support and maintain regular communication with parents. He stressed that every student should enter the board examination hall adequately prepared and with confidence.

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Kalra said the Education Department had launched the Success Mission to help students of Classes X and XII secure good marks and build a strong foundation for future academic and career opportunities. Since every child had different learning abilities, teachers must adopt teaching strategies suited to individual needs, he added.

“With sincere efforts, proper monitoring and collective commitment, every student can be brought within the ambit of academic success and schools can achieve 100 per cent results in the board examinations,” the DEO said.

He added that principals had been asked to hold regular meetings with teachers, review subject-wise progress, closely monitor students in the red zone and ensure that remedial measures were producing the desired improvement.