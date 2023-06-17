Department threatens to cut water supply to Sainik School

Tribune News Service

June 16

The administration of Sainik School located at Gothra village here is in a tight spot as the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) has warned it of disconnecting the canal-based water supply to it without any intimation.

Though many reverse osmosis (RO) plants have been set up by the Public Works Department on the school premises, the administration claims that the water is not fit for consumption due to the high total dissolved solid (TDS) content in it, hence they have to depend on canal-based supply.

Concerned over the warning notice, the school administration has written to DC Mohammad Imraj Raza, urging him to ask the PHED authorities not to disconnect the supply.

After Kunjpura (Karnal), this is the second Sainik School in the state and over 500 cadets and employees are at present residing on the school premises. The school got its own campus in Gothra village in March after 14 years when its first batch started in a government building at Sector 4 in Rewari in 2009.

“Presently, the department is providing water to Sainik School from the main supply of Chita Dungra and Pali villages. Villagers are complaining of short supply of the canal-based water. The RO plants have been installed at every proposed location in the school, but you (school) are taking water from the PHED. Your temporary connection/water supply will be discontinued without any intimation,” states a letter sent by the PHED to the Principal of Sainik School recently.

Col Soumyabrata Dhar, Principal, Sainik School, said the TDS content was found to be over 2710 ppm, which was not at all advisable for consumption. Even such water having very high TDS content cannot be filtered in the RO plants installed in the school to make it drinkable, he added.

“Students and employees will have to face a lot of problems if the PHED authorities stop the supply of potable water as they cannot drink the water having high TDS content, hence I have written to the DC and the PHED authorities urging not to disconnect the water connection,” he added.

Mukesh Sharma, Sub-Divisional Engineer (PHED), said the water connection was given to Sainik School temporarily and the school administration was asked to deposit the charges for getting permanent connection from a tubewell at an adjoining village.