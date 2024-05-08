Departmental exams from June 19

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 7

The IAS and HCS officers desirous of appearing in the departmental examinations to be held in Haryana in June will have to send their requests to the Personnel Department before May 30.

The Chief Secretary’s office has issued a letter to this effect. According to the letter, the HCS (Executive Branch) officers whose induction training has not been declared complete by the Training Branch will not be eligible to appear for the departmental examination.

It is noteworthy that the Central Committee of Examination will hold departmental examinations for the departments of Revenue and Disaster Management, Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Cooperation, Development and Panchayat, Panchayati Raj, Fisheries, Forest, Excise and Taxation, Jail, Wildlife Conservation and Election from June 19.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.