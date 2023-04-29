Departmental inquiry ordered against SHO, IO for poor probe

Ambala, April 28
Ambala Range IG Sibash Kabiraj has ordered a departmental inquiry against the then station house officer (SHO) and investigating officer (IO) of the Model Town police station, Panipat, for poor investigation and negligence in connection with an immigration fraud case.
A SIT was constituted by Home Minister Anil Vij under Ambala Range IG Sibash Kabiraj to investigate immigration fraud cases.
As per a release issued by the IG office in Ambala, to ensure the speedy disposal of long-pending cases of immigration fraud, cases were being scrutinised at there.
During the scrutiny of files, a case of Panipat came to the notice, in which the technical evidence and records related to the source of the money and bank transactions
were not collected. The accused were not interrogated thoroughly and there was no further investigation in the last three years.
Taking a serious view of the negligence, the IG has directed the Panipat SP to conduct a departmental inquiry against the SHO and IO concerned.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Book those making hate speech even if no complaint: Supreme Court to states
Warns delay in registering FIR will be treated as contempt o...
Land Shrinking: Himachal to cut lease period to 40 years
Charitable institutions, tourism projects to be hit