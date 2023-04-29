Departmental inquiry ordered against SHO, IO for poor probe

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 28

Ambala Range IG Sibash Kabiraj has ordered a departmental inquiry against the then station house officer (SHO) and investigating officer (IO) of the Model Town police station, Panipat, for poor investigation and negligence in connection with an immigration fraud case.

A SIT was constituted by Home Minister Anil Vij under Ambala Range IG Sibash Kabiraj to investigate immigration fraud cases.

As per a release issued by the IG office in Ambala, to ensure the speedy disposal of long-pending cases of immigration fraud, cases were being scrutinised at there.

During the scrutiny of files, a case of Panipat came to the notice, in which the technical evidence and records related to the source of the money and bank transactions

were not collected. The accused were not interrogated thoroughly and there was no further investigation in the last three years.

Taking a serious view of the negligence, the IG has directed the Panipat SP to conduct a departmental inquiry against the SHO and IO concerned.