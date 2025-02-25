Deported youth accuses agent of Rs 35L fraud over US immigration promise

A youth from Moda Khera village in Hisar district has lodged a police complaint, alleging he was duped of Rs 35 lakh by a travel agent and his father, who falsely promised to facilitate his immigration to the US.

The Adampur police registered a criminal case based on the complaint filed by Pankaj against Manish and his father Ram Singh, both residents of Dhani Mohabbatpur village. The FIR invokes Sections 316(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 24 of the Emigration Act, 1983, addressing charges of fraud, exploitation and involvement in illegal immigration activities.

According to Pankaj, Manish, who currently resides in California, assured him that he would be safely transported to the US without any issues. Trusting this assurance, Pankaj handed over Rs 35 lakh to Manish’s father, Ram Singh. “They promised a smooth journey, but I was pushed into a dangerous and illegal route,” Pankaj alleged.

Following the payment, Pankaj was introduced to another agent, Abdul, who facilitated a visa to Guyana. The plan involved navigating a perilous overland route to reach the US. Pankaj embarked on his journey from Delhi on October 7, 2024, and was taken through a gruelling passage across multiple countries — Brazil, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala and Mexico — before reaching the US-Mexico border.

Detailing his ordeal, Pankaj revealed that he faced immense hardships, including trekking through dense forests without food, enduring physical abuse at the hands of agents, and spending time in local jails. “I was forced through treacherous routes, crossing dangerous rivers and climbing steep mountains, all without proper safety measures,” he recounted.

Pankaj’s journey ended in distress when he was apprehended by US border authorities while attempting to cross into the country. After spending nearly three weeks in an American jail, he was deported to India on February 17, 2025, along with 112 other deportees.

“I lost everything in this failed attempt. It wasn’t just about money; it was about my dreams and my life,” Pankaj said, urging authorities to take strict action against the accused.