Deposit property tax till July 31, get 30% rebate

Chandigarh, June 2
The state government has offered a 30% rebate in the interest amount on depositing property tax by July 31. The rebate, which was previously 10%, has been increased by 20%, providing relief to all sections residing in urban areas. The government was also spreading awareness about this scheme to ensure that the maximum number of people could avail the rebate.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
70 killed, 350 hurt as 3 trains collide in Odisha's Balasore
Modi, Murmu express grief; Rs 12 lakh ex gratia
Trafficking trail: 27 agents booked, but only 4 arrested
Many fled abroad | Cops to issue lookout circular
'Stripped, starved, thrashed', 43-year-old recalls tale of woe
9 more Punjab women rescued from Oman
Wrestler told PM Modi of sexual abuse by Brij Bhushan 2 years ago, says FIR
‘Groping, stalking, coercion, intimidation’ — wrestlers narr...
Arrest WFI chief by June 9: Khap ultimatum
Mahapanchayat threatens to resume Jantar Mantar stir