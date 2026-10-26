DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Dept cracks whip on violators, removes 100 illegal water connections in Narnaul

Dept cracks whip on violators, removes 100 illegal water connections in Narnaul

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Narnaul, Updated At : 01:16 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A team of the Public Health and Engineering Department removes illegal water connections at Mohalla Jamalpur in Narnaul.
Advertisement

To ensure smooth and adequate supply of drinking water to city residents, the Public Health Engineering Department, Narnaul, carried out a major operation in Jamalpur Mohalla, removing over 100 illegal connections from the main drinking water pipeline (main line).

Official sources pointed out that two days prior to the operation, Subdivisional Engineer Mukesh Kumar Sharma, accompanied by a police team, had visited the locality to get the illegal connections removed.

Advertisement

At that time, the residents had sought two days’ time to remove their illegal connections and assured the officials that they would do so within the stipulated time.

Advertisement

However, the connections were not removed as promised by the residents. Following this, the department adopted a strict stance and took action on Saturday.

The department’s team led by Junior Engineer Naresh Chandela arrived on the spot and initiated the removal of the illegal connections.

Advertisement

“For the past few days, residents of the area had been facing drinking water problems due to insufficient water reaching the boosters located at Purani Kachehri and Mehta Chowk. The department had been receiving frequent complaints in this regard. Investigations revealed that the water supply was being affected due to illegal connections on the main drinking water line. In view of this, the department has launched a campaign to remove illegal connections to ensure uninterrupted water supply through the main pipeline,” said Chandela.

Giving details of the operation, he said the action taken in Jamalpur Mohalla is just the beginning.

“Wherever illegal connections have been made in the main drinking water pipeline in the city or multiple connections are found in violation of regulations, they will be identified and action will be taken as per the rules,” he maintained, adding that the department will continue this campaign and that illegal connections that disrupt the drinking water supply will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The official stated that the Public Health Engineering Department’s priority was to ensure adequate and uninterrupted drinking water supply to every citizen. To achieve this, it is essential to remove illegal connections that disrupt the drinking water distribution system.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts