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Home / Haryana / Haryana: Depts told to identify cases for Supreme Court’s Samadhan Samaroh

Haryana: Depts told to identify cases for Supreme Court’s Samadhan Samaroh

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:40 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Preparations have been intensified for the Supreme Court’s Samadhan Samaroh 2026, with the Haryana Chief Secretary, Anurag Rastogi, directing all Administrative Secretaries to promptly identify cases suitable for amicable settlement before the Special Lok Adalat, scheduled for August 21 to 23.

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In a communication to Administrative Secretaries, the Chief Secretary emphasised the need for proactive participation from all government departments.

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The programme aims to promote mediation, reduce avoidable litigation and expedite the resolution of pending disputes.

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The departments must complete the identification process within a week. A review meeting is scheduled for August 3, which all Administrative Secretaries are required to attend in person.

The Samadhan Samaroh initiative is part of a nationwide effort by the Supreme Court to promote consensual dispute resolution.

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