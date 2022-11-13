Depts told to keep 5% quota for compassionate appointments

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 12

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has directed the heads of various departments and deputy commissioners to ensure 5 per cent quota in direct recruitment to Group-C posts (especially that of clerical cadre) for appointments on compassionate basis.

All HODs and Deputy Commissioners will send details about the name of the Group-C posts, sanctioned strength of the respective post under direct recruitment quota, the number of posts under ex gratia quota, the number of persons given compassionate appointment from August 1, 2019, onwards and the number of the vacant posts under ex gratia quota.

Details sought The name of Group-C posts

Sanctioned strength of the posts under the direct recruitment quota

Number of posts under the ex-gratia quota

Number of persons given compassionate appointment from August 1, 2019, onwards

An official spokesperson said it was observed that in some of the departments, 5 per cent quota of Group-C posts for the purpose of compassionate appointments was not maintained at the time of sending requisition for direct recruitment to the HSSC.

As a result, it becomes difficult for them to grant compassionate appointments to eligible family members of deceased government employees and such cases were then sent to the Human Resources Department to grant compassionate appointment on Group-C posts in other departments. As this process takes up to 6 months, the family members of the deceased employee have to face difficulties.

In Rule 10(b) of the Haryana Civil Services (Compassionate Financial Assistance or Appointment) Rules, 2019, it has been mentioned that compassionate appointment shall be admissible, subject to certain conditions, to the eligible family member of a government employee who dies while in service.

Where the compassionate appointment is admissible on a Group-C post, the same cannot be granted over and above 5 per cent of the sanctioned posts of direct quota, but there is no limit for compassionate appointments on Group-D posts.