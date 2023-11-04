Depts told to raise funds through Central bodies

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, November 3

As Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also hold the finance portfolio, gears up to present the 2024-25 Budget ahead of the next year’s parliamentary and state Assembly elections, the Finance Department has asked various departments to augment resources through Central Government undertakings, including the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB). The departments have also been told to explore the possibility of public-private partnership (PPP) for new schemes and projects.

Advisory ahead of Budget 2024-25 Review all existing schemes and discontinue those having outlived their utility

No new state scheme if their objectives clash with Central schemes

Be realistic in Budget estimates, keep sufficient funds for existing schemes

Funds earmarked for Scheduled Castes Sub Plan (SCSP) are “non-divertible”

Permission of Principal Accountant General must for new schemes

In an advisory to the departments for the preparation of Budget Estimates for 2024-25, the Finance Department also asked various departments to explore the possibility of replicating in Haryana the centrally-sponsored schemes that were being implemented in other states.

“All ongoing schemes should be reviewed and those having outlived their utility must be closed down and the existing staff transferred to other departments,” read the instructions issued by the Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) to various departments.

Saying that the schemes with similar objectives should be clubbed together, the instructions asserted that “no new state scheme should be formulated if similar objectives are covered under any centrally-sponsored scheme”.

The instructions asked the departments to be realistic in their Budget proposals keeping in view the actual expenditure during the previous years. “However, sufficient funds should be kept for ongoing works under the existing schemes so that these can be completed without any financial hurdles,” the instructions said.

It was categorically stated that the funds earmarked for the Scheduled Castes Sub Plan (SCSP) were “non-divertible”. “Non-utilisation of the funds under the SCSP will lead to proportionate cut in the outlay of the department concerned,” the instructions warned.

