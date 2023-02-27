Gurugram: Haryana Deputy CM flags off marathon

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, February 26

Gurugram is all set to host the first Anti-Corruption Working Group Meeting as part of the G20 Summit from March 1 to 4 at Hotel Leela.

To make the event inclusive, a special ‘Raahgiri’ was held today, where Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala flagged a marathon — Run for G20. Addressing the gathering, Dushyant said under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India assumed the presidency of G20 comprising world’s largest economies. The preparations for the summit are in full swing in the city. The administration has repaired all roads to be taken by delegates. Various citizen-inclusive programmes such as mock G20 summits are also being held. “We have stepped up the infrastructure and hope to be the best host,” said Nishant Yadav, Deputy Commissioner.

