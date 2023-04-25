Deputy CM helps youth injured in road mishap

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 24

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala helped a youth who was injured during a road mishap today. He took Mahipal to a hospital near Badopal village in Fatehabad district.

The mishap occurred when Chautala was on his way to Fatehabad district. As they reached near Badopal village on the Hisar-Sirsa highway, a motorcyclist collided with a three-wheeler tempo.

Mahipal of Dhani Mirdad in Hisar district works at a petrol pump. He suffered injuries on his hands and legs.