Deputy CM helps youth injured in road mishap

Hisar, April 24
Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala helped a youth who was injured during a road mishap today. He took Mahipal to a hospital near Badopal village in Fatehabad district.
The mishap occurred when Chautala was on his way to Fatehabad district. As they reached near Badopal village on the Hisar-Sirsa highway, a motorcyclist collided with a three-wheeler tempo.
Mahipal of Dhani Mirdad in Hisar district works at a petrol pump. He suffered injuries on his hands and legs.
