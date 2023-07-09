Deputy CM lays foundation stone of projects worth Rs 115 crore

Yamunanagar, July 8
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala laid the foundation stone for the recarpeting and strengthening works of 100 roads in Yamunanagar district on Saturday.
The cumulative length of these roads is 224 km and the work on these roads is expected to be completed at a cost of Rs 115 crore.
On this occasion, the Deputy CM also heard the grievances of people and directed the officers concerned to offer quick solution for every grievance.
“The construction work will start after the monsoon season and all the projects will be completed by the end of the year,” said Dushyant.
“Twenty-five roads in each of the four Assembly constituencies of the district have been taken up for recarpeting, and one road in Yamunanagar city is also part of the project,” said the Deputy CM, adding that serving people of the state was the foremost task of the government.
