Dera chief Ram Rahim returns to Rohtak jail as 30-day parole ends

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who has been serving a 20-year jail sentence for raping two disciples, returned to district jail in Sunaria village on Friday after completing his 30-day parole.

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He reached the prison at around 4:59 pm, marking the end of the parole period that began on May 26.

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“During his parole, Gurmeet Ram Rahim stayed at the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa, where he spent most of his time. He remained connected with his followers through online interactions and was also engaged in renovation work at the dera premises,” said the sources.

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Notably, the Sirsa-headquartered Dera Sacha Sauda has a number of followers in various districts of Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and other states. He was awarded the jail term by a special CBI court in the rape case in August 2017.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been granted parole and furlough on multiple occasions since his conviction.

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This was the second time this year when Gurmeet was granted parole in May. Earlier in January, he was released on a 40-day parole and participated in the birth anniversary celebrations of Satnam Singh, the second spiritual head of Dera Sacha Sauda, observed annually on January 25 at the Dera headquarters in Sirsa.

Earlier, he was released on a 40-day parole in August 2025, which he reportedly took to celebrate his birthday.