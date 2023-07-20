 Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim granted 30-day parole : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim granted 30-day parole

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim granted 30-day parole

He will be going to the Dera Sacha Sauda ashram at Barnawa in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim granted 30-day parole

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. File photo



PTI

Chandigarh, July 20

Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh walked out of the Sunaria jail in Haryana’s Rohtak district on Thursday after he was granted a 30-day parole.

Singh came out of the prison at 5 pm, one of his counsels said.

He will be going to the Dera Sacha Sauda ashram at Barnawa in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat, advocate Jitender Khurana told PTI over phone.

The Sirsa-headquartered sect’s chief had applied for temporary release for availing parole. He is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples.

Earlier, Singh had been granted a 40-day parole in January. In October last year too he had been granted a 40-day parole.

While out on parole on these two occasions, Singh had gone to his Barnawa ashram and had held several online “satsang” sessions.

Prior to his October parole, he had come out of the prison on a month-long parole in June last year. Besides, he was granted three weeks’ furlough from February 7, 2022.

According to the warrant for his temporary release, Singh has been released on a regular parole of 30 days subject to conditions that the prisoner shall during the period of his temporary release reside at the ashram in Barnawa.

He shall not without obtaining prior permission of the district magistrate (DM) visit any place not specified in the release warrant during the said period, it said.

The warrant said that at the time of his release on regular parole, the prisoner shall give to the DM concerned full particulars of the place where he intends to reside during the period of his temporary release and shall keep the DM informed of any subsequent changes of his residence during the period.

The prisoner shall during the period of his temporary release keep peace and maintain good behaviour, according to the warrant for his temporary release.

The in-charge of the police station concerned shall keep a close watch on the conduct and activities of the prisoner during the temporary release and submit a report in this regard to the jail superintendent through the deputy commissioner of police or Superintendent of police as early as possible, it said.

In 2021, the dera chief, along with four others, was also convicted for hatching a conspiracy to kill Ranjit Singh, a dera manager. The dera chief and three others were convicted in 2019 for the murder of a journalist more than 16 years ago.

#Dera Sacha Sauda #Gurmeet Ram Rahim #Rohtak

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Manipur police register gang rape, murder case as shocking May 4 video of sexual violence goes viral

2
Nation

Manipur horror: Tension in hills areas after May 4 video of two women paraded naked surfaces

3
Nation

Centre may act against Twitter over Manipur video, asks social media to take down clip

4
Nation

Manipur police arrest 'mastermind' behind parading two tribal women naked, molesting them

5
Nation

9 killed, 10 injured as speeding Jaguar ploughs into crowd at accident site in Ahmedabad

6
Nation

Manipur video 'shameful, none will be spared', says PM Modi

7
Delhi

Woman pilot 'hit' 10-year-old domestic help with 'hot tongs'

8
Trending

Woman jumps in front of speeding bus to ‘secure’ son’s future, dies

9
Jalandhar

Harbhajan Singh visits flood-hit areas in Jalandhar

10
Trending

Akshay Kumar tweets 'shaken, disgusted' over Manipur video; users troll him, say 'wish you had spoken before'

Don't Miss

View All
Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in
Jalandhar

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in

Paddy on 2.59 lakh acres ruined; farmers join hands to turn misery into hope
Punjab

Paddy on 2.59 lakh acres ruined in Punjab; farmers join hands to turn misery into hope

Pune farmer becomes millionaire amid rising tomato prices, earns Rs 3 crore in a month
Nation

Amid skyrocketing tomato prices, Pune farmer earns Rs 3 crore in a month

Punjab’s Faridkot-based doctor appointed to key admin position in US
Diaspora

Punjab-origin doctor from Faridkot gets key administrative post in US

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies
Trending

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface
Punjab

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface in Pathankot

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop each other up with free seeds
Punjab

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature
Entertainment

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature

Top News

Row over services: Supreme Court refers Delhi govt’s challenge to Centre’s ordinance to constitution bench

Row over services: Supreme Court refers Delhi govt's challenge to Centre's ordinance to constitution bench

The ordinance takes away the control of services from the ci...

PM Modi reacts to Manipur video, says whole nation is ashamed

Manipur video 'shameful, none will be spared', says PM Modi

Was issuing a statement outside Parliament just ahead of the...

Manipur videos: Supreme Court asks Centre, state government to inform it what action has been taken against perpetrators

Manipur video: Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance; asks Centre, state govt to inform it what action is taken against perpetrators

Very deeply disturbed about the videos, a Bench led by CJI D...

Manipur Police arrest ‘mastermind’ behind parading two tribal women naked, molesting them

Manipur police arrest 'mastermind' behind parading two tribal women naked, molesting them

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3

Delhi court grants regular bail to WFI ex-chief Brij Bhushan Singh in wrestlers’ sexual harassment case

Delhi court grants regular bail to WFI ex-chief Brij Bhushan Singh in wrestlers' sexual harassment case

Court also allowed bail application of suspended WFI assista...


Cities

View All

Amritsar Admn urges residents not to go near Ravi river

Amritsar Admn urges residents not to go near Ravi river

Gurdaspur: Flood threat looms large over villages located across Ravi

Swollen Beas waters worsen flood situation in Mand area

Ravi in spate, 7 Gurdaspur villages cut off

Girl's murder in Amritsar: Tarksheel Society wants tantric arrested

Craze for studying abroad grips Bathinda village

Craze for studying abroad grips Bathinda village

Chandigarh transfer policy goes for a toss

Chandigarh transfer policy goes for a toss

Chandigarh: Declared PO twice, fraudster arrested

Khuda Lahora villagers nab bike thieves

Fresh diarrhoea cases reported in Kharar area

PGI doctor attempts suicide

Row over services: Supreme Court refers Delhi govt’s challenge to Centre’s ordinance to constitution bench

Row over services: Supreme Court refers Delhi govt's challenge to Centre's ordinance to constitution bench

Delhi may suffer losses of Rs 2.75 trillion by 2050 due to climate change: Draft action plan

Assaulting minor domestic help: Delhi court sends pilot’s husband to jail till August 2

NGT asks Delhi Pollution Control Committee to consider replacing 15-year-old diesel generator sets

Delhi court grants regular bail to WFI ex-chief Brij Bhushan Singh in wrestlers' sexual harassment case

Rain rips apart civic body claims on city infra

Rain rips apart civic body claims on city infra

Post-deluge, govt schools in Lohian see thin attendance

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in

Will tide over tough times together: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Don't politicise floods: AAP MP Harbhajan Singh

After rain, sewers overflow in low-lying areas near Ganda nullah in Ludhiana

After rain, sewers overflow in low-lying areas near Ganda nullah in Ludhiana

Two youths drown in Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana

Money changer loot case in Ludhiana cracked with arrest of three

War on drugs: Ludhiana District leads Punjab with most NDPS cases

Tajpur Road’s dilapidated stretch endangers commuters

Fresh rain batters Patiala, 2 die as roof gives way

Fresh rain batters Patiala, 2 die as roof gives way

Heavy rain hits life in Patiala

Punjabi University student bags shooting medals

Minister visits flood-hit areas, seeks Central aid

Front seeks 150-day job for workers in areas hit by floods