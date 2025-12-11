DT
Home / Haryana / Desecration plaint sparks tension in Fatehabad, 2 booked

Desecration plaint sparks tension in Fatehabad, 2 booked

Tribune News Service
Sirsa, Updated At : 07:23 AM Dec 11, 2025 IST
The police have registered a case after local residents alleged that a cleric spat and urinated inside a temple, which triggered tension in the area.

The incident was reported from a temple in the Sundar Nagar area, located behind Bhatia Nagar. According to residents, the act was deliberate and hurt religious sentiments. Some religious groups later submitted a written complaint at the city police station demanding action.

Fatehabad police confirmed that an FIR had been registered and an investigation was underway. Officers said they were searching for the accused.

Local resident Palaram, accompanied by his lawyer Ankit Bhalotia, lodged the complaint. Palaram alleged that some people in the neighbourhood frequently used abusive language, making it difficult for families to live peacefully. He also claimed he had been assaulted and threatened when he objected to the alleged act inside the temple.

The police said a case had been filed against two residents, Billu Pradhan and a cleric, under Sections 299, 3(5), and 351(2) of the BNS.

