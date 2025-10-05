DT
Home / Haryana / Despite 2 extensions, 200 college teachers fail to submit self-appraisal report

Despite 2 extensions, 200 college teachers fail to submit self-appraisal report

Last chance to submit it by Oct 7

Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 03:00 AM Oct 05, 2025 IST
Department of Higher Education, Panchkula. For representation only
Despite extending the deadline twice, nearly 200 faculty members, including assistant and associate professors at government colleges across the state, have failed to submit their self-appraisal reports in time for academic year 2024-25.

The Directorate of Higher Education (DHE) has now extended the deadline till October 7.

According to an official communique recently sent by the DHE to all government college principals, the original deadline for online submission of self-appraisal report was August 31. It was later extended to September 15. Despite this, around 200 faculty members did not submit their self-appraisal report, prompting the issuance of a final deadline.

A principal of a government college, speaking on the condition of anonymity, cited multiple reasons for the delay. “The primary reason is the non-declaration of results in several subjects, which is integral to preparing an accurate self-appraisal. Additionally, the online portal occasionally faces technical glitches such as slow response times or data not being accepted, particularly during peak hours,” the principal explained.

Sources also revealed that the DHE has instructed all principals to personally ensure the pending reports are uploaded without further delay. They are also required to provide remarks and recommendations on each annual confidential report (ACR) before the October 10 deadline.

“The directorate has made it clear that failure to comply will lead to the nullification of ACRs for the academic year. Both the faculty member and the college head will be held personally accountable. The DHE has emphasised that no further extensions will be granted and appropriate action may follow in cases of non-compliance,” the sources added.

