Despite 4.25L posts vacant in state, 4 lakh youth unemployed

More than 4.25 lakh government posts are lying vacant in Haryana. Nearly the same number of youth (4.04 lakh) are officially registered as unemployed in state employment exchanges. Despite these, recruitment remains stalled.

This data was revealed in replies to separate questions raised in Parliament and the Haryana Assembly. The Ministry of Labour and Employment informed the Lok Sabha that as of July 10, 4.25 lakh vacancies from Haryana are listed on the National Career Service (NCS) portal.

The government also highlighted ongoing schemes such as PMEGP, MGNREGA, Mudra Yojana and various skill development initiatives aimed at employment generation.

However, the scale of registered unemployment paints a grim picture. The Haryana Government admitted in the Vidhan Sabha that 4,04,950 youth are currently registered as unemployed.

Among them, over 2.34 lakh have studied up to Class 12, more than 1 lakh are graduates and nearly 30,000 hold postgraduate degrees.

As temporary relief, the government provides a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 1,200 for Class 12 pass, Rs 2,000 for graduates and Rs 3,500 for postgraduates. So far in 2025, around Rs 28.5 crore has been disbursed to 1.85 lakh youth under the Saksham Yuva Scheme.

Former Union Minister and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja has criticised the BJP-led state government for its failure to address the crisis. She questioned why recruitment is delayed when lakhs of sanctioned posts are available and lakhs of youth are jobless.

"Instead of giving jobs, the government is snatching employment from those working under HKRN," Selja said. She warned that rising unemployment, if unchecked, could lead to a surge in crime and long-term social instability.

Selja pointed out that out of 78,378 sanctioned posts in the Police Department, 21,944 are vacant. In the Prosecution Department, only 482 out of 764 posts are filled, while in Group B, just 61 of 103 senior scientific officer posts are occupied.

District-wise data shows high numbers of unemployed in Hisar (41,991), Jind (40,596), Kaithal (32,561) and Sirsa (22,135), highlighting the scale of the crisis.