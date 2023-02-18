Despite 628 gaushalas in state, 80K head of cattle vulnerable to smugglers

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, February 17

Despite 628 gaushalas being registered for rehabilitating the stray cattle, over 80,000 such animals are out on streets across the state. These cattle are becoming vulnerable to smugglers, who lift the bovines in vehicles from roads at night.

Significantly, the state government had enacted the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan (HGS and GS) Act in 2015 to curb cow trafficking and slaughtering, but it was not proving sufficient to check the menace due to low conviction rate. Over 350 cases registered under the Act across the state are sub judice in various courts, said sources.

“At present, the state has around 4.5 lakh cattle in 628 gaushalas across the state. A plan is being chalked out to rehabilitate 80,000 stray cattle. A majority of the stray cattle in the districts can be found on the border of Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Hence, the possibility of their arrival in our state from the bordering states cannot be ruled out,” said an official of the Haryana Gau Seva Aayog.

He said a cow protection force had been formed in every district to rehabilitate stray cattle in gaushalas and coordinate with the district administration to check cattle smuggling. Over 500 new gaushalas had come up across the state in the past five years, but many more were still needed to rehabilitate all stray cattle. Financial grant was also provided to gaushalas as per the number of the cattle there, he added

A ‘gau rakshak’, on the condition of anonymity, claimed that the majority of the gaushalas were over-crowded in the state while there were some cattle sheds where cows were released on roads after milking. These cattle were on the target of cow smugglers who also took help of locals for getting locations of such animals and also managed to smuggle these, taking the benefit of the nominal security arrangement at night, he added.

“Cow smuggling can fully be prevented if the state government sincerely works to identify those indulging in this illegal act and ensure stringent punishment for them. The Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan (HGS and GS) Act is also not proving useful to check the cattle smuggling as no one has so far been punished in the past seven years,” claimed Acharya Yogendra Arya, In-charge, Gau Raksha Dal, Haryana.