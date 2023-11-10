Despite ban, crusher plants continue to operate in Nuh

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, November 09

Indifferent to the deteriorating air quality and implementation of GRAP Stage IV, stone crusher plants in Nuh district continue to operate without checks by the authorities concerned.

The residents of Tauru Block, a key hub of mining activity in the district, have complained to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) that the transportation of uncovered gravel and sand, and the stone crushing activity, has intensified smog in the area.

It may be noted that the Commission for Air Quality Management has announced a complete ban on any mining activity, including quarrying and crushing, in the NCR region. However, many small and big plant operators claim they have received no such orders, as The Tribune team discovered during a visit to the block .

“There is no pollution here, and we have received no orders as yet, so why should we shut operations? We will do so when we receive such orders,” said a crusher manager from Tauru Town.

Workers at some crushers in Khori Khurd village also claimed they have no information regarding the implementation of GRAP, and blamed the industrial town of Bhiwadi for causing a surge in smog in the area.

There has also been a substantial deterioration in the air quality of Manesar and Bhiwadi over the last five days, with Bhiwadi recording an AQI of 394 and Manesar standing at 357. Trucks carrying gravel and sand ply uncovered across the district without any check.

Apart from the crushers, hot mix plants in other blocks of the districts such as Ferozpur Jhirka are also functioning normally, with smoke emanating from their industrial chimneys. “The area stays covered in thick smog, which has resulted in an increase in the number of patients complaining of burning eyes and breathing issues.

Children and senior citizens are among the most affected. We tried to discuss the matter with the crusher plant owners, but they drove us away. We want the SDM to conduct inspections and get these plants closed down for at least a few days so that we can simply breathe,” said Khori Khurd Sarpanch Akhtar Ali. CPCB has asked local authorities to stop the violations.

