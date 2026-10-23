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Home / Haryana / Despite ban, paddy from UP enters Karnal grain markets

Despite ban, paddy from UP enters Karnal grain markets

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 11:27 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Arrivals have been reported in Karnal, Gharaunda, Indri, Kunjpura and other mandis.
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Paddy from Uttar Pradesh has started arriving in Karnal district’s grain markets despite a ban on the entry of produce from outside Haryana, triggering allegations of portal misuse and concerns over procurement irregularities.

Arrivals have been reported in Karnal, Gharaunda, Indri, Kunjpura and other mandis, even as the state government mandates verification of crop and land records registered on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal before procurement. Gate passes are issued to verified farmers for bringing their produce to the mandis.

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The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Sir Chhotu Ram) has alleged that traders, arhtiyas and rice millers are facilitating the entry of cheaper paddy from neighbouring UP in connivance with officials of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) to earn higher profits. Union spokesperson Bahadur Singh Mehla questioned the source of the parmal (PR) paddy arriving in the mandis.

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Mehla demanded physical verification of rice mills and strict action against traders and officials involved in any wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, the district administration has intensified surveillance in the mandis and along the Haryana-UP border. Additional Deputy Commissioner Rahul Raiya said SDMs had been directed to monitor arrivals and verify produce. “No illegal practices will be allowed. Proper verification of every arrival will be ensured,” he said.

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