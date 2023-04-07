Despite ban, people continue to dump idols of deities into canals

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, April 6

Despite ban, people dumped idols of deities, food and other items into Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) canal passing through the city during the recently-concluded Navratri festival.

Activists of “Suno Nahro Ki Pukar”, a social outfit led by its convener Jasmer Singh Hooda, carried out a cleanliness campaign and removed a huge quantity of religious items from the canal on Friday. They said disposal of such items contaminates water that is supplied to thousands of houses for drinking purposes.

“We have been carrying out awareness campaigns for over an year to educate people against the disposal of waste/festive/religious items into canals but several idols of deities and food items were recovered from the JLN canal on the occasion of Ashtami and Ram Navami,” said Hooda.

Deepak Chhara, another activist, claimed they carried out cleanliness drive for two consecutive days to remove all such material from the canal. “These items were disposed of as part of rituals by digging a deep pit near the canal. Our campaign will continue until every individual is aware against this practice. We hold placards for over two hours every day, encouraging people to not contaminate water,” he added.

In October last year, the district administration imposed a ban on the dumping of idols of deities, materials used during a havan yagya and other food items into canals passing through the district, pleading that the practice pollutes water.