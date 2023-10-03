Despite challans, farmers continue to burn stubble

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, October 2

Despite challans being issued and incentives being offered by the state government for the management of paddy stubble, farm fire incidents continue to be reported in Kurukshetra. About 30 per cent harvesting has been completed in the district and 41 cases of stubble-burning have already been reported.

As many as 49 active fire locations were reported in the district up to October 1, and 41 locations were confirmed during inspections.

The Agriculture Department has imposed a penalty of Rs 1.05 lakh on defaulting farmers. While the district administration and the department continue to motivate them, paddy growers blame it on poor availability of machines to manage crop residue and a shorter window to grow potato crop.

Satnam Singh, a farmer, said adequate machines were not available, and even if the bales were prepared, they remained in the field for several days. “The farmers can’t wait for long as they need to prepare the fields for wheat and potato crops,” he said.

BKU Charuni spokesman Rakesh Bains said: “Shortage of machines have been a major issue. The government should ensure ample availability of machines and also increase the incentive. The farmers are also not happy with the government as they are yet to get compensation for crop loss.”

Stating that paddy harvesting had gathered pace, Kurukshetra Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA) Surender Malik said: “The farmers want their fields to be cleared because a large number of them grow potato in the area. They want to complete the sowing at the earliest. The issue of delayed lifting has also come to notice and directions have been issued to sort it out. About 200 balers are in the fields, but more are needed. The situation is improving, the farmers are aware of the ill effects of stubble-burning and have been cooperating. We are hopeful that farm fires will be completely controlled in two-three years.”

Meanwhile, in Ambala, a team comprising a patwari, gram sachiv and an Agriculture Department official faced opposition when it went to impose a fine on a farmer for burning stubble at Fatehgarh Jatwar village. Ambala DDA Jasvinder Saini said: “Following a location received from the HARSAC, a team had gone to inspect the spot, but farmer union members started objecting to it. A meeting has been fixed for tomorrow. Five cases of stubble-burning have been reported in Ambala so far.”

#Kurukshetra