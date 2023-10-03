 Despite challans, farmers continue to burn stubble : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Despite challans, farmers continue to burn stubble

Despite challans, farmers continue to burn stubble

Cite shortage of machines and shorter window for next crop as reasons

Despite challans, farmers continue to burn stubble

Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, October 2

Despite challans being issued and incentives being offered by the state government for the management of paddy stubble, farm fire incidents continue to be reported in Kurukshetra. About 30 per cent harvesting has been completed in the district and 41 cases of stubble-burning have already been reported.

As many as 49 active fire locations were reported in the district up to October 1, and 41 locations were confirmed during inspections.

The Agriculture Department has imposed a penalty of Rs 1.05 lakh on defaulting farmers. While the district administration and the department continue to motivate them, paddy growers blame it on poor availability of machines to manage crop residue and a shorter window to grow potato crop.

Satnam Singh, a farmer, said adequate machines were not available, and even if the bales were prepared, they remained in the field for several days. “The farmers can’t wait for long as they need to prepare the fields for wheat and potato crops,” he said.

BKU Charuni spokesman Rakesh Bains said: “Shortage of machines have been a major issue. The government should ensure ample availability of machines and also increase the incentive. The farmers are also not happy with the government as they are yet to get compensation for crop loss.”

Stating that paddy harvesting had gathered pace, Kurukshetra Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA) Surender Malik said: “The farmers want their fields to be cleared because a large number of them grow potato in the area. They want to complete the sowing at the earliest. The issue of delayed lifting has also come to notice and directions have been issued to sort it out. About 200 balers are in the fields, but more are needed. The situation is improving, the farmers are aware of the ill effects of stubble-burning and have been cooperating. We are hopeful that farm fires will be completely controlled in two-three years.”

Meanwhile, in Ambala, a team comprising a patwari, gram sachiv and an Agriculture Department official faced opposition when it went to impose a fine on a farmer for burning stubble at Fatehgarh Jatwar village. Ambala DDA Jasvinder Saini said: “Following a location received from the HARSAC, a team had gone to inspect the spot, but farmer union members started objecting to it. A meeting has been fixed for tomorrow. Five cases of stubble-burning have been reported in Ambala so far.”

#Kurukshetra

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian billionaire, son among 6 killed in plane crash in Zimbabwe

2
Diaspora

UK nurses tied Sikh patient's beard with gloves, left him in his own urine: Report

3
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi pays obeisance at Amritsar's Golden Temple, offers sewa

4
Punjab

Migrant couple poisons 3 minor daughters to death in Jalandhar, blames poverty

5
Delhi

NIA’s most wanted terrorist Shahnawaz, two associates arrested; all three engineers

6
Sports

Virat Kohli to join Indian team soon after flying to Mumbai due to personal emergency: Report

7
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan groups stage protest at India House in London

8
World

'Shameful'; Justin Trudeau trying to crush free speech in Canada, says Elon Musk

9
India

Bihar’s caste survey out; OBCs, EBCs nearly two-thirds of population

10
Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at furniture factory in Chandigarh's Industrial Area

Don't Miss

View All
Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

Top News

Bihar first state to come out with caste survey; OBCs, EBCs account for 63% of its population

Bihar first state to come out with caste survey; OBCs, EBCs account for 63% of its population

Realpolitik behind Congress caste census, OBC push

Realpolitik behind Congress caste census, OBC push

Manipur district shuts down over arrests by CBI

Manipur district shuts down over arrests by CBI

Opposition dividing people along caste lines: Modi on Bihar data

Opposition dividing people along caste lines: Modi on Bihar data

Fight against drugs, not any party: Kejri in Punjab

Fight against drugs, not any party: Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab


Cities

View All

Chandigarh man shot at, robbed of Rs 7,000 in Amritsar

Chandigarh man shot at, robbed of Rs 7,000 in Amritsar

Racket of fraudsters busted, three held in Amritsar

3 held with toy pistol, sharp weapons in Amritsar

Liquor, beer stolen from wine shop

500-gm heroin seized, three held

Furniture factory gutted at Industrial Area, Phase II, Chandigarh

Furniture factory gutted at Industrial Area, Phase II, Chandigarh

Hybrid vehicles surpass registration of electric vehicles in August, September in Chandigarh

Chandigarh confiscates 4,513 bottles of liquor

Chandigarh: A record — 1.25 lakh sanitary packs distributed in 24 hours

Dengue: Chandigarh Health Department calls for proactive steps

JNU to look into ‘anti-India’ slogans

JNU to look into ‘anti-India’ slogans

1st finger reconstruction case using partial toe transfer

Perilous Garha road puts commuters’ lives at risk

Perilous Garha road puts commuters’ lives at risk

Monsoon fury: Zero arrivals at three Lohian mandis

High moisture content delays arrival of paddy in mandis

‘Not able to feed them’, parents poison 3 girls at Jalandhar village

Couple nabbed for theft at house

18,596 MT of paddy arrives at grain markets in Ludhiana district

18,596 MT of paddy arrives at grain markets in Ludhiana district

142 roadways buses ferry AAP workers to Patiala, passengers hit

Lawyer files plaint with Punjab CM against ‘parking mafia’

Ward watch: Residents in Dholewal continue to suffer due to clogged sewers

Man nabbed for abducting two minor girls, rape attempt

Punjab Chief Ministers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Chief Ministers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri in Patiala

To boost health infra, Kejriwal, Mann launch Rs 550 cr Mission Sehatmand Punjab

Businessmen protest before Arvind Kejriwal's visit in Patiala

Traffic goes haywire during VIP visit in Patiala

Cleanliness drives held across Patiala