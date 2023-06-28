Despite challans, heavy-vehicle drivers ignore lane driving

Ambala, June 27

Since April last year, nearly 28,500 challans have been issued to the heavy-duty vehicle drivers in Ambala and Kurukshetra for not following left-lane driving on the NH-44.

Special drive launched Heavy-vehicle drivers often change their lanes in order to overtake and such reckless driving puts commuters at risk of accidents. To ensure road safety, a special drive was launched to educate and penalise such offenders. A traffic police coordinator

However, the drivers continue to violate the lane norms. According to the information, the Ambala police have issued 20,111 challans since April last year, while the Kurukshetra police have also issued over 8,400 challans from May 2022 to May 2023.

Ambala SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, said, “Overspeeding, drunk driving and use of phones are some of the major reasons behind road accidents and by not sticking to the lane, the matter only worsens. A special drive is being run for more than a year now to enforce lane driving. The heavy-vehicle drivers are being fines regularly.”

“A team has been deputed outside the Ambala Cantonment bus stand to ensure the roadways drivers don’t stop on the road. The situation has improved, but there is still a long way to go,” he added.

Kurukshetra SP Surinder Singh Bhoria said, “Regular drives are being held and drivers who don’t follow the lane discipline are being challaned. Sign boards have been installed on the NH-44 in this regard and awareness camps are also being organised to make people aware of the lane driving. We are in touch with the GM roadways and the drivers are being asked to follow the lane discipline.”