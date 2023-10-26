Despite CMO’s orders, Delhi man fails to get Rs 3.20 lakh refund from Forest Department

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 25

SP Goyal, a New Delhi resident, is a harassed man. Despite directions from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the Forest Department has not paid the refund of Rs 3.20 lakh, along with interest, to him for several months now.

Goyal, who has been pursuing a case against the Forest Department on behalf of his daughter Chandni Goyal, has been shooting off communications to various departments, but to no avail.

In June 2017, Chandni had applied to the Forest Department for setting up a wood-based industry in the state by paying an advance deposit of Rs 3.20 lakh. She was supposed to pay the balance of about Rs 12 lakh to the department. The department later asked her to pay additional bank guarantee of Rs 15 lakh raising the total cost to Rs 30 lakh from the earlier Rs 15 lakh, he alleged.

As Chandni was not ready to pay the additional Rs 15 lakh, Goyal demanded the refund of Rs 3.20 lakh. Despite repeated communications to the department, he failed to get the refund.

Goyal lodged a complaint with the CM Window in December 2022. The CMO, while directing the Forest Department to upload the Action Taken Report (ATR), asked it to pay the amount with interest to the complainant. He said the department uploaded the ATR which was a ‘biased presentation of facts’.

“The ATR attempted to deny the refund by citing a court case preferred by certain other applicants of which Chandni was never a party,” he said.