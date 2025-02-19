DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / Despite complaints, Sirsa locals forced to make do with contaminated water

Despite complaints, Sirsa locals forced to make do with contaminated water

Despite residents having complained to the authorities concerned several times, the issue of contaminated drinking water remains unresolved in many parts of the city. Residents, who have been forced to make do with polluted water, claimed that the problem had...
article_Author
Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 09:20 AM Feb 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Contaminated water supply at Preet Nagar in Sirsa.
Advertisement

Despite residents having complained to the authorities concerned several times, the issue of contaminated drinking water remains unresolved in many parts of the city.

Residents, who have been forced to make do with polluted water, claimed that the problem had been causing both physical and financial damage to them.

‘Sewerage line repair to blame’

  • Ratan Lal, a resident of DC Colony, claimed that the problem began when repair work started on the sewerage line near the main water pipeline on Hisar Road
  • Whenever water is supplied, along with it, dirt and mud flow into homes, and, as a result, motors and water-purifying equipment of the households of the area are damaged
  • Another resident, Lajpat Singla, attributed leakage problems to the ongoing construction work in Chawla Colony

‘Action taken against contractors’

  • SDO (Public Health) Deepak Kumar said, during the installation of a gas pipeline, a company had damaged the water and sewage lines
  • An FIR had been filed against the contractors responsible for the damage. He assured the residents that the department was actively working to resolve the issue

Residents of DC Colony, Guru Nanak Nagar, and Preet Nagar on Shah Satnam Ji Marg have been grappling with muddy water coming in through their taps.

Advertisement

Ratan Lal, a resident of DC Colony, claimed that the problem began when repair work started on the sewage line near the main water pipeline on Hisar Road.

Whenever water is supplied, along with it, dirt and mud flow into homes, and, as a result, motors and water-purifying equipment of the households of the area are damaged. Beer Singh, another resident, said the dirty water had been damaging water-pumping motors.

Advertisement

The motor bearings were getting worn out, and households’ RO (reverse osmosis) system, installed to purify the water, was being impacted as well, he added.

“We need to replace RO filters frequently,” he said.

Another resident, Lajpat Singla, attributed leakage problems to the ongoing construction work in Chawla Colony. The leakage from the water connection, combined with the damaged sewage line near the main water pipeline, is reportedly leading to contaminated water being supplied in houses of the area.

In Begu Road’s Preet Nagar, residents of streets 6 and 7 have also been face similar issues. Here, water is supplied from a tubewell. Residents said, due to leakages in pipeline joints, dirt and other impurities had been mixing with the water supply. The threat of a slew of diseases being spread due to this issue loomed over them, they added.

Residents had approached the department concerned about the issue, but to no avail.

Last month, residents of Guru Nanak Nagar, Hisar Road, protested by blocking the main road of the area and raising slogans against the department over the issue.

The department had promised to fix the leakages, but the problem persists.

SDO (Public Health) Deepak Kumar said, during the installation of a gas pipeline, a company had damaged the water and sewage lines.

An FIR had been filed against the contractors responsible for the damage.

He assured the residents that the department was actively working to resolve the issue.

Teams had been sent to the problem areas to fix the issues and ensure a clean water supply, he said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper