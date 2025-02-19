Despite complaints, Sirsa locals forced to make do with contaminated water

Despite residents having complained to the authorities concerned several times, the issue of contaminated drinking water remains unresolved in many parts of the city.

Residents, who have been forced to make do with polluted water, claimed that the problem had been causing both physical and financial damage to them.

Residents of DC Colony, Guru Nanak Nagar, and Preet Nagar on Shah Satnam Ji Marg have been grappling with muddy water coming in through their taps.

Ratan Lal, a resident of DC Colony, claimed that the problem began when repair work started on the sewage line near the main water pipeline on Hisar Road.

Whenever water is supplied, along with it, dirt and mud flow into homes, and, as a result, motors and water-purifying equipment of the households of the area are damaged. Beer Singh, another resident, said the dirty water had been damaging water-pumping motors.

The motor bearings were getting worn out, and households’ RO (reverse osmosis) system, installed to purify the water, was being impacted as well, he added.

“We need to replace RO filters frequently,” he said.

Another resident, Lajpat Singla, attributed leakage problems to the ongoing construction work in Chawla Colony. The leakage from the water connection, combined with the damaged sewage line near the main water pipeline, is reportedly leading to contaminated water being supplied in houses of the area.

In Begu Road’s Preet Nagar, residents of streets 6 and 7 have also been face similar issues. Here, water is supplied from a tubewell. Residents said, due to leakages in pipeline joints, dirt and other impurities had been mixing with the water supply. The threat of a slew of diseases being spread due to this issue loomed over them, they added.

Residents had approached the department concerned about the issue, but to no avail.

Last month, residents of Guru Nanak Nagar, Hisar Road, protested by blocking the main road of the area and raising slogans against the department over the issue.

The department had promised to fix the leakages, but the problem persists.

SDO (Public Health) Deepak Kumar said, during the installation of a gas pipeline, a company had damaged the water and sewage lines.

An FIR had been filed against the contractors responsible for the damage.

He assured the residents that the department was actively working to resolve the issue.

Teams had been sent to the problem areas to fix the issues and ensure a clean water supply, he said.