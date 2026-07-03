Differently abled Aman emerges shooting champ

“Success is to be measured not so much by the position that one has reached in life as by the obstacles which he has overcome.” This quote by American educator, author and orator Booker T Washington fits perfectly in the life of Aman Jinagal, a pistol shooter who continues to excel in the sport despite his severely limiting disabilities.

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Aman was born at Goria village in Jhajjar district in 2003 with cataract and glaucoma in his eyes. By the time he was just two-year-old, he had to undergo four eye surgeries. One of his eyes had to be removed after three surgeries in order to protect the other eye.

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After he turned three, it turned out that he could not hear or speak either.

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But Aman’s father Karanpal and mother Hemlata did not lose hope despite the trying circumstances.

They took care of his well-being and education against all odds. And then came the turning point!

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Aman was 19 when his parents took him to a shooting academy at Rewari, where he started undergoing training.

“The achievements of Haryana’s players in the Olympics and other prestigious international sporting events inspired us. My daughter Priya, who is younger than Aman, wanted to get trained in shooting. We also took Aman along and also got him admitted to the academy,” Hemlata said.

After getting training for a few days, Aman developed a keen interest in shooting and has been practicing with utmost dedication since then.

“He seems to have transcended his physical limitations and has won 15 medals despite not having one eye and very limited vision in the other,” Aman’s coach Raman Rao said.

The coach points out that Aman has won a bronze medal in the state championship, became a national player and qualified for the selection trials of the International Deaflympics.

Rao said Aman’s devotion and dedication for the sport was matchless despite physical disabilities.

Hemlata stated that her husband Karanpal, who is in the Border Security Force (BSF), has always been a pillar of strength and supported her and Aman through thick and thin.

“There was social and family pressure on us to have another son as Aman was physically challenged, but my husband never forced me to have another son. We are satisfied with what we have got,” she maintained.

“We should always accept the Will of the Almighty. Aman has been quite active and knowledgeable ever since he was very small despite his limitations. I will always stand by him and hope that he makes his mark in life,” she said.