Karnal: Despite downpour direct seeded rice suffers less damage

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 3

Direct seeded rice (DSR) has shown less lodging in recent heavy rains and has witnessed less effect of dwarf disease in both early and late sown varieties of basmati and non-basmati, claimed experts and farmers involved in the DSR farming.

This may be due to deep rooting of DSR crops and less irrigation, while the root zone in transplanted rice is restricted only to hard pan surface areas of about six to eight inches of depth in puddle soils and it is flooded irrigated, said Dr Virender Singh Lather, former Principal Scientist, ICAR-IARI, Karnal.

Heavy rains from September 20 to 25 in the district have not only flattened and lodged a large area of paddy with heavy losses in terms of grain yield and discolouration, which will further fetch low prices to farmers. Early maturity group varieties PB-1509 and PR-126 suffered heavily due to the lodging.

Dr Lather said seed germination with main root length was more than six inches on the third day of the sowing under the DSR whereas other paddy varieties normally germinated six to nine days after sowing.

DSR crops were sown early from May 20 to June 10 under hot and dry climatic environmental conditions with delayed first irrigation at two-three weeks after the sowing and further irrigation schedules of weekly alternate wetting and drying cycles which proved unfavourable for the development and spread of plant hopper and dwarf disease, he added.

“Due to deep roots in comparison to the transplanted crop and cultivated in lines, the DSR crop was less lodged in this unprecedented rainfall, said Aditya Dabas, Deputy Director, Agriculture.

The DSR was introduced by the state government to save water and a financial assistance of Rs 4,000 per acre was given to farmers to adopt it, he added. This year, around 9,000 acres have been covered under the DSR in the district. Bharat, a farmer, said he had cultivated paddy with the help of DSR, which was not flattened in downpour.

