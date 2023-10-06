 Despite fine & FIRs, no end to stubble-burning in state : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Despite fine & FIRs, no end to stubble-burning in state

Despite fine & FIRs, no end to stubble-burning in state

17 incidents reported in Sonepat district, 8 in Panipat

Despite fine & FIRs, no end to stubble-burning in state

Stubble being set on fire in a field at a Sonepat village.



Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, October 5

Farmers are continuing to burn crop residue in fields in Panipat and Sonepat districts, despite the imposition of fines and registration of FIRs against them. Seventeen fire incidents were reported in Sonepat district until Thursday. The Agriculture Department has imposed a fine of Rs 37,500 on farmers and lodged an FIR against two farmers at Barh Malik and Ahulana villages of the district.

Maximum cases of farm fires had been reported from Gannaur and Rai area

The situation is no better in Panipat, where eight fire incidents were reported until October 5. The department has imposed Rs 10,000 as fine and FIRs have been recommended against four farmers.

In Sonepat, paddy is grown in around 2.25 lakh acres, of which 94 per cent area is under basmati crop. Over 50 per cent harvesting has been completed in the district. Earlier, 29 cases of stubble-burning were reported. Of these 22 were reported through HARSAC, said Pawan Sharma, Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA). Of these, 12 were found fake.

The maximum cases of farm fires had been reported from Gannaur and Rai area, he said.

In Panipat, the crop was in around 1.82 lakh acres, of which basmati was in 1.55 lakh acres, said DDA Aditya Dabas. Around 18 per cent harvesting had been completed in the district and eight fire incidents had been reported from HARSAC. Of these, four were reported on Thursday evening. Teams had been constituted from the district to village level to check stubble-burning, he said.

Meanwhile, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has identified 71 construction sites for violating pollution norms. “We have conducted a survey in the district and identified 71 sites that have not registered on the dust portal,” said Pradeep Kumar, Regional Officer, Sonepat. Notices had been issued to the owners.

#Agriculture #Panipat #Sonepat

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Shikhar Dhawan granted divorce from Aesha Mukerji on grounds of cruelty by wife

2
Punjab

Punjab CM calls emergency Cabinet meeting; okays appointment of Gurminder Singh as new AG

3
Diaspora

British-Sikh man arrested at London pro-Khalistan protest over Indian mission attack

4
Punjab

Gurminder Singh appointed as Advocate General of Punjab

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Private vehicles used as bike taxis, 24 challaned

6
Delhi

Sisodia bail hearing: Supreme Court grills CBI, ED; asks how money laundering case made out against AAP leader

7
Punjab

SYL: Punjab will not give single drop of additional water to any state, says CM Mann

8
Amritsar

Amritpal Singh denied access to lawyer, kin, Akal Takht, SGPC raises concern

9
India

India insists Canada must reduce its diplomatic staff

10
Haryana

High Court grants bail to HCS officer

Don't Miss

View All
3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Canada’s Manitoba Assembly
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

Top News

Delhi excise policy scam: ‘Where is money trail?’ SC turns the heat on ED

Delhi excise policy scam: ‘Where is money trail?’ SC turns the heat on ED

Court asks why PMLA if Sisodia hasn’t used proceeds

ED gets Sanjay’s 5-day custody

ED gets Sanjay’s 5-day custody

Not a drop to share with other states: Mann

Not a drop to share with other states: Mann

After Cabinet nod, Guv clears Gurminder Singh as new AG

Garcetti raises G20 in J-K to defend envoy’s PoK visit

Garcetti raises G20 in J-K to defend envoy’s PoK visit

Gold rush: Archers hit mark twice, Dipika-Harinder smash it in squash

Gold rush: Archers hit mark twice, Dipika-Harinder smash it in squash


Cities

View All

One nabbed for running fake de-addiction centre

One nabbed for running fake de-addiction centre

AAP hits streets over ED action on MP

Seven teachers appointed on fake papers, L-G orders probe

Man duped of Rs 5 lakh over promise of job

Man attempts to courier opium to US, booked