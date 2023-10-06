Despite fine & FIRs, no end to stubble-burning in state

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, October 5

Farmers are continuing to burn crop residue in fields in Panipat and Sonepat districts, despite the imposition of fines and registration of FIRs against them. Seventeen fire incidents were reported in Sonepat district until Thursday. The Agriculture Department has imposed a fine of Rs 37,500 on farmers and lodged an FIR against two farmers at Barh Malik and Ahulana villages of the district.

The situation is no better in Panipat, where eight fire incidents were reported until October 5. The department has imposed Rs 10,000 as fine and FIRs have been recommended against four farmers.

In Sonepat, paddy is grown in around 2.25 lakh acres, of which 94 per cent area is under basmati crop. Over 50 per cent harvesting has been completed in the district. Earlier, 29 cases of stubble-burning were reported. Of these 22 were reported through HARSAC, said Pawan Sharma, Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA). Of these, 12 were found fake.

The maximum cases of farm fires had been reported from Gannaur and Rai area, he said.

In Panipat, the crop was in around 1.82 lakh acres, of which basmati was in 1.55 lakh acres, said DDA Aditya Dabas. Around 18 per cent harvesting had been completed in the district and eight fire incidents had been reported from HARSAC. Of these, four were reported on Thursday evening. Teams had been constituted from the district to village level to check stubble-burning, he said.

Meanwhile, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has identified 71 construction sites for violating pollution norms. “We have conducted a survey in the district and identified 71 sites that have not registered on the dust portal,” said Pradeep Kumar, Regional Officer, Sonepat. Notices had been issued to the owners.

