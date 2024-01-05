Despite freezing cold, homeless stay away from Faridabad night shelters

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, January 4

With no provision of free food and tea at night shelters, the response has been rather poor, as per sources. The usage of shelters remains well below capacity due to various factors, including accessibility and the lack of facilities.

The lure of blankets As occupation has been less than 10 at most shelters, sources claim that many homeless people prefer to stay outside in order to get blankets or quilts provided by activists during inclement weather

The temperatures are dropping, but the availability and response to the night shelters is an issue of concern in wake of very low occupancy, according to sources in the district administration. Claiming that unavailability of free food or snacks is a primary reason, an official on condition of anonymity said only around 10 per cent of the total 200 beds in these shelters were occupied.

The authorities have failed to retain the provision of tea and food free of cost, started a few years ago, and this could be a deterrent for many of the homeless, it is claimed. “Many people can be seen spending nights in the open, or under a makeshift shelter,” said Satish Chopra, a social activist. The free food provided by an NGO two years ago in a makeshift shelter near the Old Faridabad station was stopped due to the non-cooperative stance of the railway authorities, he said, adding that though seven shelters were functional, the strength was poor, considering the number of homeless in the city.

Bijender Sorot, secretary, Red Cross Society, said food provided at the shelters with the help of NGOs and the Gurdwara Committee had not been made available this year. Admitting that certain shelters had received a poor response, he said the location could be a constraint. He, however, said quilts and warm clothes had been provided to several homeless people recently.

As occupation had been less than 10 at most shelters, the sources claimed that many homeless people preferred to stay outside in order to get blankets or quilts provided by activists during such weather. “If one stays inside a shelter, the occupant will get it only on a temporary basis, while those sitting outside, could receive many donations,” said a district official.

Dwarka Prasad, an MCF official, said adequate beds with quilts had been provided at all the shelters run by the civic body.

