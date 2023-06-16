Despite good produce, tomato farmers feel heat

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, June 15

With instability in the market prices of the vegetables a major cause of loss to the growers, farmers maintained that facilities of cold storage and processing units would not only promote vegetable farming but also help in the betterment of the financial condition of the farmers.

Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri districts, which have mainly tomato growing farmers in vegetable crops, said they had to suffer losses whenever there was a good produce which resulted in a glut in the vegetables market.

Ramesh Panghal, a tomato farmer of Kharkari Makhwan in the Tosham subdivision of Bhiwani district who grows vegetables on nearly 70 acres in the village, had suffered heavy losses this season. “I suffered a loss of about Rs 30,000 per acre this year in tomatoes due to low prices. It costs about Rs 75,000 as input cost, besides the expenses of labour for picking, grading, loading and transportation to the mandis in Delhi or Punjab. My tomato crop finished about two weeks ago and it was a major loss for me this season,” he said.

Panghal said since tomatoes could not be stored in the cold storage, there has been a long-pending demand of local farmers for setting up processing units in close proximity.