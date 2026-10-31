Despite govt claims of smooth procurement, Haryana farmers face hurdles

The paddy procurement season is underway. However, despite tall claims by the state government of ensuring a smooth season, multiple protests have been witnessed in the region. Farmers claim they are facing difficulties in selling their produce.

Farmers have faced several challenges during the procurement season. These include delays in starting procurement, pending verifications on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) portal and per-acre procurement limits. Cases of misuse of the MFMB portal by commission agents have further added to their woes, leaving several farmers unable to sell their produce.

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Earlier, in Kurukshetra, the police had to use tear gas and water cannons to stop farmers from blocking the Delhi-Ambala National Highway in Shahabad to press for their demand for early procurement. Later, more protests were held over pending verifications and to demand the removal of the per-acre procurement cap.

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Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) spokesman Rakesh Bains said, “Farmers have no interest in holding protests, but they are forced to take such steps. They have been facing inconvenience in selling their produce as procurement did not start early, despite huge quantities of paddy lying in grain markets. Farmers had been demanding that procurement begin on September 15, but it started only on September 29. Pending verification on the MFMB portal and slow lifting of procured paddy have also caused trouble for farmers.”

“The MFMB portal has been a major cause of inconvenience for farmers. Every year, the government comes up with new directions, but it has not been able to control the misuse of the portal. Besides this, lack of coordination between rice millers and the government has been another issue that needs to be resolved before the season,” he said.

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The BKU spokesman said the Haryana Government had fixed district-wise per-acre paddy yield limits for the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2026-27 in accordance with the instructions of the Central Government. The limits were based on the average yield recorded over the preceding three years. Following repeated protests and requests by farmers, the state government had to issue fresh instructions allowing the procurement of additional stocks from farmers whose actual yield exceeded the prescribed limits, subject to verification.

“The prescribed average yield limits ranged from 21.39 quintals to 29.26 quintals per acre across districts, but the actual yield in the fields was much higher than the prescribed limits, following which farmers faced inconvenience. We fail to understand the reason behind taking such decisions. Instead of relying on the preceding years, the decision should have been taken after assessing the current crop size,” Rakesh Bains said.

BKU (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni said the state government had failed to ensure smooth paddy procurement and added that it should take action against officials responsible for the inconvenience faced by farmers.

“Every year, paddy farmers are forced to block roads to get procurement started. The MFMB portal and verification process have been major causes of inconvenience for farmers during the procurement season. Delays in the verification process led to chaos and misuse of the MFMB portal. Fake registrations were also verified. There have been complaints about deductions in paddy prices, while slow lifting has further added to farmers’ problems. The weather has also been unfavourable,” Gurnam Singh said.

The union said farmers had demanded that, from the next season, paddy procurement should begin on September 15, verification should be completed in August, and issues related to millers and commission agents should be resolved by the first week of September.

Meanwhile, cases of misuse of the MFMB portal by commission agents to make false registrations have also surfaced in the Pehowa and Ismailabad areas, raising questions over the verification process. A case has also been registered against a commission agent

in Pehowa.

BKU (Pehowa) spokesman Prince Waraich said, “Paddy procurement fraud has surfaced once again, as farmers’ agricultural land was falsely registered on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal in the names of other people. While the paddy of farmers was shown as sold, the crops were still standing in their fields. The false registrations left farmers unable to sell their paddy produce at the minimum support price (MSP).

“Farmers have been facing various restrictions related to physical verification, biometrics and capping, and are being forced to sell their produce at lower rates. Meanwhile, commission agents have been easily selling paddy procured from other states by misusing the MFMB portal. We have also received information that non-agricultural land was registered for paddy cultivation. Commission agents are registering farmers’ land in the names of their family members and labourers to sell their produce. An impartial inquiry must be conducted, as the registration, verification and sale of paddy on the basis of false registrations would not be possible without the involvement of the officials concerned. The deep-rooted nexus must be exposed,” he added.