Despite heavy rain, complainants pour in at Anil Vij’s Janta Darbar in Ambala Cantt

Ambala, July 8
Despite continuous rain, hundreds of complainants reached the PWD rest house in Ambala Cantonment to raise their grievances with Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij in Janta Darbar on Saturday.
A woman from Palwal claimed she was duped on the pretext of getting kidney transplantation. The minister constituted a SIT led by ADC Faridabad to investigate the matter.
Vij constituted SITs in more than six cases, including murder, cheating and fraud. A woman from Rohtak alleged that her father was killed but the accused were not arrested. In another complaint, a resident of Kaithal alleged that a fake case was registered against him in connection with a land dispute case.
Several complainants alleged police inaction in murder, assault and cheating cases. Vij addressed several complainants and assured them of appropriate action against the complaints.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
12 die in WB panchayat poll clashes
Ballot boxes stolen, burnt | Oppn blames ruling TMC | BJP se...
'Will hurt identity, rights of minorities': SGPC rejects UCC
Draft not out yet, why the opposition, asks Sirsa
IMD issues red alert for Himachal, Uttarakhand
126.1 mm rain, Delhi breaks 20-year record