Despite heavy rain, complainants pour in at Anil Vij’s Janta Darbar in Ambala Cantt

Tribune News Service

Ambala, July 8

Despite continuous rain, hundreds of complainants reached the PWD rest house in Ambala Cantonment to raise their grievances with Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij in Janta Darbar on Saturday.

A woman from Palwal claimed she was duped on the pretext of getting kidney transplantation. The minister constituted a SIT led by ADC Faridabad to investigate the matter.

Vij constituted SITs in more than six cases, including murder, cheating and fraud. A woman from Rohtak alleged that her father was killed but the accused were not arrested. In another complaint, a resident of Kaithal alleged that a fake case was registered against him in connection with a land dispute case.

Several complainants alleged police inaction in murder, assault and cheating cases. Vij addressed several complainants and assured them of appropriate action against the complaints.